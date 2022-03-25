Revealed: These are the Areas of the UK That are the Biggest Online Spenders

Whether it’s clothing or cosmetics, groceries or essentials, shopping online and receiving your goods delivered direct to your door is a service the world has grown accustomed to expecting.

With recent figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) highlighting that the value of online retail sales in the UK was estimated to have reached just below £120 Billion at the end of 2021[1], millions of online orders are being placed every single day.

But which areas of the UK are the most frequent spenders when it comes to home deliveries?

Evri, the UK’s biggest dedicated parcel company, which partners with the likes of ASOS, John Lewis and M&S, has released its 2021 delivery data which looks at over 600 million parcels to reveal which areas of the UK ordered the most regularly online on average per-person throughout the last year.

The Scottish County of Midlothian comes out on top, ordering on average 60 parcels per person throughout the year – that’s more than one parcel per person, per week for the whole year!

The county of Berkshire comes shortly behind, with a whopping 58 parcels per person over the course of the year, with the people of Reading and its surrounding areas being particularly fond of an online splurge.

Rural and remote locations appear to dominate the top 10, with the Scottish Isle and South Glamorgan in Wales both making the list.

Scotland also wins the battle of the countries when it comes to the most regular online spenders, with a total of seven counties making the top 10 list.

County Average No. Parcels Per Person Location Midlothian 60 Scotland Berkshire 58 England Scottish Isles 53 Scotland South Glamorgan 36 Wales Ayrshire 28 Scotland Selkirkshire 24 Scotland Angus 23 Scotland Bedfordshire 22 England Stirlingshire 22 Scotland Lanarkshire 22 Scotland

Whilst it’s clear that those residing in these regions are particularly partial to shopping online, the data also revealed the areas across the UK that placed the least number of orders per person throughout the year.

Berwickshire comes out as the county in the UK which shops online the least, with on average just two home deliveries per person per year.

This is followed by Greater London, receiving on average just five home deliveries person in 2021. Although perhaps surprising, this could be attributed to a range of factors including closer proximity to flagship stores and amenities, along with the number of local parcel collection points, of which both could affect the necessity of having a parcel delivered direct to the home.

County Average No. Parcels Per Person Location Berwickshire 2 England Greater London 5 England County Down 5 Northern Ireland Channel Islands 6 Channel Islands Kincardineshire 6 Scotland Moray 6 Scotland Lincolnshire 7 England Dumfriesshire 7 Scotland Argyll 7 Scotland Clywd 8 Wales

Whether you’re a serial online spender, or a one-off home delivery kind of shopper, you may be either shocked or delighted to see the number of parcels your home county receives.

As it becomes more important than ever to be conscious of the environmental impact that home deliveries can have on the planet, Evri has pledged to be net zero by 2035 for both direct and indirect emissions. As a customer, selecting an out-of-home location for your delivery is one of the best ways to reduce CO2 emissions. Evri partners with over 7,000 ParcelShops and has a further 3,000 Lockers around the UK, with over 93% of the population living within 1 mile (around 15 minutes’ walk!) of their nearest ParcelShop or Locker, making this option more accessible than ever before.