Reversing the “Great Resignation” with Promotional Playbook for Law Enforcement

Jonni Redick, a 29-year veteran and former Assistant Chief of the California Highway Patrol, has released the 2nd edition of “Survival Guide, Law Enforcement Promotional Preparation,” a step-by-step guide to help law enforcement personnel plan and prepare for the next step in their career.

“There is such an importance in having a strong network of mentors, coaches, and sponsors,” shares author Redick. “I did not have that until I was a Lieutenant. That is why I wrote this. This is for people who don’t have access. This creates accessibility to go in and compete.”

The first edition was published in 2019 and included 8 chapters as well as an annex for additional resources. The latest version has been further expanded with more insightful tips, enhanced visuals, as well as additional preparatory materials including study group plans, mock interview questions, and more.

Not only does “Survival Guide, Law Enforcement Promotional Preparation” offer practiced and proven methods to help one prepare for seeking a promotion, but it also touches on the importance of emotional readiness. Motivating and cheering on the reader through honest yet nurturing dialogue, author Jonni Redick coaches readers through each phase of the promotional process.

Redick began her career as a county clerical worker and over her 29-year career, she broke through the “less-than-one-percent” ceiling to become an African American in executive leadership with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), retiring as an Assistant Chief. She oversaw large scale civil disturbance, natural disaster response coordination and oversight, as well as managed hundreds of personnel within daily operations. Her progression from front line police work to executive leadership generated her passion for building people up through motivational leadership.

While focused on the promotional process within law enforcement, “Survival Guide, Law Enforcement Promotional Preparation” is a tool that can be used for a variety of career paths as well. Available in Paperback (ISBN: 978-1-7373694-1-7) and E-book (ISBN 978-1-7373694-2-4), copies can be purchased on Amazon.