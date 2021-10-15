Revolt Motors to re-open bookings from 21ST October at 12pm across 70 cities

Mumbai: Rockford Group, one of Mumbai’s well known developers is all set to launch a new project Passcode A.I.M (Anywhere in Minutes) at Kurla – East; (Nehru Nagar) in Central Mumbai. Contemporary in structure, yet classic inclement, Passcode A.I.M. which is spread across 0.45 acres; is the combination of all its virtuous establishments. It’s a premium address of a lavish lifestyle that is taking shape in the emerging heart of Mumbai – Kurla. Elegantly refined frames and a clean-cut structure make this residential wonder an aesthetically pleasing home, exclusively crafted for the chosen ones. Located perfectly at one of the poshest nodes of Mumbai, Passcode A.I.M. is built keeping in mind the conveniences and proximity to all the major landmarks. Set amidst all the real advantages that you need in everyday life, this is your abode cuddled by natural luxury.

The tower extending up to 15 floors will comprise of well-designed, spacious 1, 2, 3 BHK Furnished Homes & Commercial Outlets that not only match your aspiration but also comfortably fits into your budget. The size of the apartments ranges from 445 Sq. Ft. to 811 Sq. Ft. with prices starting from Rs. 83 Lacs* onwards. The property also offers the buyers Commercial Shops for rent ranging from 100 Sq. Ft. to 300 Sq. Ft. area along with two large office spaces which ranges from 600 Sq. Ft. to 950 Sq. Ft. carpet area. There are in total 55 units up for sale starting post launch with finished delivery promised by July 23’.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jitrendra Shah, CEO, Rockford Group says, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new project Passcode A.I.M at Kurla (E) which has been designed keeping the buyer’s overall luxury and lifestyle needs in mind. We have combined luxury with affordability like never before as the project is ‘The’ Real Estate Opportunity of the Decade located very close to BKC, and yet priced like Thane. It’s poised to be the city’s residential landmark; particularly, for those who want to stay close to BKC; it has thus been one of the most sought-after addresses of Kurla due to these factors. A significant appreciation looks imminent with the emergence of Kurla in general.”

Set amidst all the real advantages that you need in everyday life, this is your abode cuddled by natural luxury. Offering a wealth of world-class facilities, this is a home fondly called a dweller’s delight where each square foot is designed to optimise comfort. The-state-of-the-art amenities are thoughtfully planned that provide a quintessential lifestyle to its residents. Residents of all age groups can pamper themselves with a wide range of amenities such as Star Gazing Deck, Open Air Theatre, Party Lounge, Gymnasium, Senior Citizen Area, Yoga & Meditation Zone, Reflexology Path and Kids Play Area which are designed keeping in mind the safety of the children.

Connectivity to tranquillity, vibrancy to the environment, great cuisine to rich culture and plushness to the price-factor – Kurla is one of the most dynamic areas of Mumbai that takes care of all the factors one desires for. A wholesome infrastructural development has resulted in a rapid boom in Kurla East in recent years. Within the next five years, this neighbourhood is expected to house over 7000 new families. The large-scale industrial activity has given way to residential and commercial developments in this region and is considered a well-developed residential-cum-commercial micro-market in Mumbai, with seamless connectivity to different parts of the city via roads, railways, etc. The area enjoys close proximity to business district of Bandra Kurla Complex along with key infrastructure projects nearby like the Eastern Express Highway, Santacruz Chembur Link Road, BKC Connector, Kurla Railway Station, and Western Express Highway etc. that not provides excellent connectivity but also enjoys close proximity to important commercial hubs. Furthermore, it has a good mix of developed and developing sub-localities along with good retail and social infrastructure.