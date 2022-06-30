Revolutionising car maintenance for the digital age in Europe: UK start-up Fixter launches online aftersales service in France

Paris, 30 June 2022 : Technological innovation and digitalisation are the future of the automotive industry. Although the digital world has long demonstrated its usefulness when it comes to motorists making a purchase[FD1][CD2], after-sales interactions have remained the preserve of a visit to the garage. The vehicle maintenance market, valued at more than £22 billion[1], is the biggest B2C market yet to have undergone a digital revolution. That means it is high time that car maintenance was brought into the digital age to make it simple, transparent, and stress-free. Buoyed by the success of their service in the United Kingdom, the start-up Fixter has its sights set on France this summer, to provide motorists with an end-to-end service for their vehicle maintenance needs.

The automotive market revolution in the digital transformation age

The automotive sector has now embarked on its digital transformation, largely accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic . This affects not only production processes, for the sector is undergoing a much deeper transformation: it is now the turn of services to become digital, hastened by the appeal of digital booking and the typical French desire to sustain a simpler and more transparent means of consumption without leaving their homes.

Freeing drivers from the constraints and stresses of car servicing

Fixter is a start-up that understood this desire of car owners at a very early stage. While almost 45%[2] of French people have a very negative image of garages and mechanics, the innovative end-to-end service from this new company frees drivers from the constraints associated with maintaining their vehicle, whatever its make and model.

Fixter users can benefit from a wide range of car maintenance services without leaving their homes. Fixter takes care of making appointments online, automatically generating estimates, collecting the vehicle from home to take it to a partner garage, invoicing, after-sales service and repair guarantees. Fixter makes the entire customer journey digital via a bespoke platform.

As a trusted third-party, the Fixter service looks after everything for the user through partner garages that adhere to strict specifications. The platform enables customers to enjoy transparent pricing thanks to the attractive rates that the start-up has negotiated with its partner garages.

A European ambition to build the car maintenance approach of tomorrow