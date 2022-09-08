Rezon Brings Us a Silver Lining in the Form of an Exclusive Exhibition Celebrating Five Years of Making Personal Spaces Shine!

8th September, New Delhi: Rezon is a name synonymous with luxury silver artifacts, not just in India but across the globe. The versatile Kalyani Saha Chawla, the founder of Rezon, recently showcased Silver Lining, an exclusive preview of their latest curated collection to celebrate the brand’s fifth anniversary at the Claridges Hotel on Monday, the 29th of August.

The evening cocktail soiree was a sterling success, with guests coming together to appreciate the luxury collection of unique and dramatic centerpieces, table lamps, candelabras, photo frames, platters, thaali-sets, and decorative boxes, that are all part of a vast range of home accessories. Despite the collection’s modern, contemporary appearance, the brand stays true to traditional handmade methods of silversmithing. “We choose to use skills that have been handed down over generations, using the same tools initially used by the first craftsmen, ensuring the preservation of the silversmithing process to bring our products to life”, says Kalyani.

Kalyani’s collections are updated every year, and resonate across contemporary lifestyles and decor options, with the timeless Lotus collection and the Secret Garden collection evoking a modern floral paradise. The cutting of the sheets of silver for the massive array of products is carried out in Jaipur.

Kalyani’s extensive association with luxury and lifestyle over the years, including her experience working with luxury hotels, art galleries and iconic brands such as Christian Dior have led to her firm belief in offering the best possible customization and services on her unique designs of over 500 products, that include personalized caviar bowls and cigar holders, that suit every wedding, corporate or gifting experience, making it special, making Rezon resonate with everyone.