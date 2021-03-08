Riding Back to Life

In June 2018, Harshini Kapoor, a Bangalore based automobile enthusiast, participated in a women’s talent hunt for Formula4 car racers in Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. While on her way back to Bangalore after the event, Harshini met with a fatal accident that altered the course of her life. She was driving on the Kunigal Highway at the speed of 90 kms/hr when a local woman darted across the highway with her cow. To save their lives, Harshini crashed. Her car toppled over four times and she was declared dead for three minutes when pulled out of the mangled car before miraculously coming back to life. She suffered serious head injuries and multiple ligament tears on her arms and legs and was bed ridden for three months.

It took Harshini close to one and a half years to start walking and even now, after three years, she is unable to sit on the floor, squat or even sleep in certain positions. Though she has been in perpetual pain ever since her accident, Harshini is determined to prove to herself that she can be as strong, both physically and mentally, as she once used to be. To that end, her will has gotten her back to riding motorcycles and she is very excited to be once again on the road to freedom. “Four wheels move your body, two wheels move your soul” is what the 44 year–old entrepreneur believes since she started riding out with her father, an ex-rallyist who taught her to ride motorcycles, following her on his car to Ooty from Bangalore when she was 16. Harshini has owned multiple motorcycles and completed numerous trips across India ever since.

Last month, in Rajasthan, she went on an expedition with a group of bikers on a RE Classic 350. They covered about 2000 kms starting from and coming back to Jaipur. Although it was quite a grueling experience for her as she is still recovering from her injuries and felt like quitting the ride midway, Harshini managed to get the better of her self-doubts and made her way back to the Pink City. Recently, she test rode the Meteor 350 by Royal Enfield and felt like the motorcycle was made for her. She has already booked one for herself and is very excited about her first ride on her new motorcycle to Goa.

On the occasion of this Women’s Day, Harshini has a message for women across the country who are looking to overcome their weaknesses and be more confident: “Do not think you are weak, it is all in the mind. Divine feminine energy is powerful – live each day like it’s your last and don’t give up on your dreams”.