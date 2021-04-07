RIECO Industries announces to reimburse vaccination cost of all employees and their immediate family

New Delhi, 6th April, 2021: Recently completing 45 years of delivering sustainable and reliable solutions to its customers across the globe, RIECO Industries Pvt. Ltd. initiated its Rieco Care Initiative under which it reimbursed the cost of COVID-19 vaccination of all employees and their family members. The initiative was aimed at prioritizing the health of all employees and their families during these trying times. With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, RIECO Industries went all-out to offer a series of services that were aimed at ensuring their employees and families remain healthy and at ease.

Over the decades, RIECO has grown to include several state-of-the-art solutions to its product portfolio, including clean air solutions and powder handling through pneumatic conveying. The sustainable solutions provider is actively driving initiatives to introduce more innovative offerings for wide-ranging use cases including COVID-19. With more than 5,000 installations across India and 30 other countries, RIECO has showcased its expertise in handling challenging and varied applications across industries.

Speaking on the development, Shartika Khajuria, HR Head, RIECO Industries, said, “Our primary objective as a company is to ensure the safety of our employees and their families. Through the Rieco Care Initiative, we remain committed to our goal of checking the spread of the virus and offering our employees a safe, convenient space to work.”

Under its most recent Rieco Care Initiative, employees and their families were given various healthcare and safety services such as an Immunity Booster for employees, wherein they received Vitamin C, and Kadha in the office daily. Plus, employees also received an Ayurvedic Immunity Kit. Employees and their families were given a Flu Prevention Vaccination along with a health checkup that included an antibody and full-body tests. The company’s initiative included an enhancement of medical insurance coverage and term insurance for employees. Additionally, RIECO Industries made infrastructure improvements to ensure social distancing among employees. Also, the company conducted regular Yoga and Pranayama sessions to instill health awareness among its employees.

About RIECO Industries Pvt. Ltd.

RIECO Industries Ltd, A wholly-owned subsidiary of Sudarshan Chemical Industries, builds solutions for a cleaner, better, and safer world. The company offers a host of solutions including Powder Handling Solutions, Clean Air Solutions, Grinding Solutions, Fans and Blowers, and AMC Services. Founded in the year 1975, RIECO Industries has set itself to become a leading project engineering and manufacturing company in India. In the last 45 years, the focus of RIECO Industries is on delivering sustainable and reliable solutions to its customers across the globe. RIECO’s state-of-the-art solutions range from chemicals (bulk powders and solids) to industrial equipment and systems, which are tapped by multiple segments including Cement, Food, Powder, Iron and Steel, Minerals, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Pigments, Mining, Foundry, Paints, Fertilizers, Pesticides, Petrochemicals, and Polymers and Plastics.