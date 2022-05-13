Riello Power India Pvt Ltd under its Corporate Social Responsibility transforms the lives of Girl Students

Distributes dignity kits to girl students of Govt. Girls Sr. Secondary School, Bhim Nagar, Gurgaon

Gurgaon, May 13th,2022: Riello Power India Pvt Ltd, One of the leading UPS manufacturers in India, in association with Khushii, an NGO established by former cricketer, Kapil Dev distributed dignity kits to girl students in Govt. Girls Sr. Secondary School, Bhim Nagar and helped in the improvement of infrastructure with an aim to improve the lives of the girls residing in nearby areas and directly impacted more than 1000 girl students, thus increasing their interest in continuing their education. The event organized well before the International Menstrual Hygiene Day on 28 May 2022, was attended by Mr. Fabio Passuello, Chairman & Director; Mr. Oscar Tempera, Director; Mr. Anil Munjal, Director and CEO, and Mr. Chittaranjan Chakara, Director & CFO, from Riello Power India Pvt Ltd.

Mr. Fabio Passuello, Chairman & Director, Riello Power India Pvt. Ltd. stressed the importance of sound infrastructure and cleanliness. He said, “To contribute to changing social scenario we under our Corporate Social Responsibility, distributed the Dignity Kits to girl students and helped in developing the infrastructure of the school, so that these girls may continue their studies without any interruption.”

Mr. Anil Munjal, Director & CEO, Riello Power India Pvt Ltd talked about the importance of computer education and assured his full cooperation with the school. He said, “Computer education is a must to empower the future of girls. We encourage the girls to study with dedication and try to give the solution to basic problems they face at their school. We, therefore, have given our small contribution to Govt. Girls Sr. Secondary School, Bhim Nagar. We hope that this little effort will transform the lives of the girls living in nearby areas and encourage them to keep their studies on.

About:Riello Power India Pvt Ltd:

Riello Power India Pvt Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Riello Power Solutions, Italy, headquartered in Legnago (Verona), Italy. Riello Power India Pvt. Ltd. has a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Manesar, India. With a built-up area of more than 50000 sq. ft., the plant is a highly integrated facility that produces world-class UPS systems. The company produces a comprehensive range of UPS Systems, from 6 kVA to 6400 kVA for a wide range of applications, right from small households to large industrial applications such as IT (Data Centres), electronics, medical, industrial equipment, radar & other defence equipment, telecommunication, among others.