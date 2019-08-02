Rims And Tata Aig Team Up To Deliver Global Risk Management Education Opportunity

: RIMS, the Risk Management Society and Tata AlG General Insurance Company Limited (‘Tata AlG’) have agreed to jointly develop a RIMS-CRMP Certification prep course to be administered by the Tata AIG Academy, learning wing of Tata AIG in Mumbai, India.

The RIMS-CRMP is the only risk management certification in the world to hold an accredited status. It received official accreditation by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) under ISO/IEC 17024:2012 in 2017. The ANSI Accreditation of RIMS-CRMP signifies that the Institute recognizes the competence of RIMS to carry out certification activities in accordance with requirements defined in the International Standards and confirms approval by government and peer review assessments.

Through their learning wing Tata AIG Academy, Tata AIG facilitates insurance learning for employees, insurance intermediaries, risk and insurance managers, in line with Tata AIG’s firm belief in the holistic development of a risk management culture in the Indian insurance market through imparting risk and insurance expertise that strengthens technical and functional capability and builds a talent pool of exceptional risk and insurance leaders.

Tata AIG will work very closely with RIMS to deliver the RIMS-CRMP program which includes:

· Analyzing the Business Model

· Designing Organizational Risk Strategies

· Implementing the Risk Process

· Developing Organizational Risk Competency

· Supporting Decision Making The course is scheduled to be available in 2019

“Organizations around the world are realizing the importance of strong risk management capabilities and are investing in their people to drive this critical business area,” said RIMS President Gloria Brosius, RIMS-CRMP. “We are proud to gain the support of such an important leader in India’s risk management community and, with Tata AIG, deliver this exceptional educational opportunity.”

Commenting on the occasion, Sushant Sarin, Executive Vice President & Head, Commercial Lines & Reinsurance, Tata AlG General Insurance Company Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy and excited of our association with RIMS as it reinforces the importance of risk management which has become a cardinal requirement of the corporate world”.