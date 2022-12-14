Ring in Christmas and New Year with Grill and Chill Bash at Barbeque Nation

Enjoy the Flash Festive Dance and Participate in the Lucky Draws

Chennai, December 2022: Welcome the festive season with Barbeque Nation’s “Grill and Chill Bash”. This gala period, Barbeque Nation invites you to enjoy the Flash Dance and groove on to the festive-theme music. The merry time gets exciting as you participate in the season’s special lucky draws and try on your luck. Year–end “Grill and Chill Bash” starts on 12th December and is on till 5th January across all the outlets PAN India.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with lip-smacking barbeque delicacies like Mexican Chilli Garlic Fish, Hot Garlic Chicken Wings, and Coastal Barbeque Prawns. Feel the festive vibes and sink in the shimmery ornamental decorations at Barbeque Nation.

Pic Source: conceptpr