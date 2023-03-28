Rio Boom Energy Drink partners with The Minimalist for their creative & social media mandate

Mumbai, 28th March 2023: The Minimalist, one of India’s fastest-growing & inventive digital marketing agencies has been appointed by Rio Boom Energy to define and construct their creative and social media roadmap. The agency will be instrumental in creating unique & engaging social experiences for the Gen-Z & young millennial audiences that Rio Boom Energy Drink caters to. Under this collaboration, The Minimalist will spearhead the social media channel strategy, and social platforms management and deliver innovative topical marketing content and solutions for Rio Boom.

On the mandate win, Chirag Gander, Co-Founder, The Minimalist shared, “We are excited to be a part of Rio Boom‘s energetic journey. The new-age energy drink brand is all about breaking barriers, hustle and an unstoppable attitude, and attributes. We at The Minimalist strongly believe in providing creative tech solutions to such new-age brands who want to disrupt the status quo with inventive campaigns. Rio Boom is a booming F&B debutante, which is exploring one of the fastest beverage categories in India – Energy drinks. We believe that with our collective enthusiasm to create inventive solutions and social trends, we will successfully create path-breaking experiences for its Gen-Zs & young millennials audience.”

Rohan Sangoi, Co-Founder, Rio InnoBev Pvt. Ltd. (RIO Boom Energy Drink) commented on the partnership, “The Minimalist is a young and dynamic agency known for delivering path-breaking social strategies and campaigns. As a young team of enthusiastic individuals building a brand that creates, speaks and is all about delivering energy through our product line, we needed to draw synergies and collaborate with an expert team that has similar beliefs. Rio Boom is a new-age brand with new-age philosophies and getting Chirag and The Minimalist team on board seemed like an extremely organic way forward that we wanted to opt for our brands’ social front.”

Since 2015, The Minimalist has partnered with more than 250 dynamic brands and created compelling brand case studies and delivered the most inventive solutions in the areas of Marketing Solutions and Experience Design. In the last one year itself, The Minimalist has collaborated with multiple young D2C brands and successfully crafted and driven their brand narratives. With their team of data-driven experts who offer unique digital solutions, The Minimalist has created a niche that creatively caters to the emerging ‘New Age’ segment.