Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI) and ‘Road Ashram’ crew distribute meals to Dharavi children

Mumbai: Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI), a hunger relief organization that distributes food and life-changing aid to the most vulnerable, and Road Ashram came together to distribute meals to children and their parents in Dharavi, Mumbai through Drona Foundation. The distribution was done keeping in mind the necessary COVID-19 protocols.

Road Ashram, a three-member team comprising Siddhartha Dutta, Ahmer Siddiqui, and Neha Chaturvedi, is travelling along the borders of Indian a modified car, covering nearly 25,000 km across 30 states and union territories. The aim of the drive is to raise awareness on people facing difficulties because of the pandemic and to raise funds for the same. Drona Foundation, an NGO which has been helping 300 children In Dharavi through education, health, life skills, e-learning, and community empowerment, is supported by Rise Against Hunger India on a regular basis.

The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed crippled the lives and livelihoods of the people living in Dharavi. Most of the slum dwellers are migrants and the lockdown cost them their jobs and robbed them of basic needs like food and education to their children.

On November 28, the 56th day of their journey,Road Ashram reached Mumbai and met with Rise Against Hunger India team at Dharavi.RAHI meal packets were distributedto about 50 people which included 30 children and 20 senior citizens from the communities. The meal packets consist of rice, dal, dehydrated vegetables and a micro-nutrient sachet that contains 23 minerals & vitamins. The Road Ashram team interacted with the people to understand the struggles they went through during the initial two-months of lockdown and how they were helped by RAHI with meals.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dola Mohapatra, Executive Director, Rise Against Hunger India said, We have served over 1.5 crore meals since March to migrant workers, daily wagers, construction workers and others vulnerable groups who faced great hardships during the lockdowns. We are thankful to the Road Ashram team for their efforts towards our cause and for helping us reach out to more people in need.”

“We are on a mission to raise the awareness and resources to help people facing difficulties due to the pandemic. We are appealing to people to make a contribution to the cause and all funds will be directed to RAHI towards their work to provide food support to people in need, “shares Neha Chaturvedi, team member of Road Ashram.

About Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI):

Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization, aims to show the world that it is, in fact, possible to end hunger by the year 2030. In 2014, RAH India was created as an independent entity in India, formally registered as ‘Stop Hunger Now India’ but later changed to Rise Against Hunger India in 2017. Headquartered in Bangalore, RAH India program began in 2015 due to increased interest and support by corporate partners to involve in meal packaging program. RAHI is committed to nourishing lives, providing emergency aid, empowering communities and growing the hunger movement. From floods to droughts, RAHI has been actively responding to emergencies. The team actively works towards bolstering agricultural production and income through various agricultural methods, business skills and market access.