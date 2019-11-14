Rise in cases of Blood disorders in children of Eastern Uttar Pradesh– Bone Marrow Transplant a permanent cure

With rise in number of pediatric cases of blood disorders in the Eastern region of Uttar Pradesh, Fortis Memorial Research Institute(FMRI), Gurugram in collaboration with Vatsalya Children Hospital runs a super specialty OPD for Blood Disorders, Blood Cancer and Bone Marrow Transplant. The OPD is operational on 12th of each month in Varanasi from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Vatsalya Children Hospital, Orderly Bazaar, Varanasi.

After conducting OPD for over six months in Varanasi, it has been observed that a lot of children are suffering from blood related disorders like thalassemia and aplastic anaemia in this region.

“While most of the people are unaware of the condition and tend to ignore the early symptoms, it is imperative to raise awareness among them that such conditions are completely curable through Bone Marrow Transplant. While parents must be aware of the common symptoms of any blood disorders like aplastic anemia, thalassemia or even blood cancer which usually includes weakness, tiredness, persistent fever, bleeding and an increased risk of infections. Thalassemic patients require monthly blood transfusion since the age of 6 months, and parents must identify it early and undergo BMT procedure.” Said Dr. Vikas Dua, Additional Director and Head of Department Paediatric Haematology Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

In India, over 3000 Bone Marrow transplant procedures are being performed every year and still many patients are in the waiting list. The steep gap in the requirement and the actual BMT taking place can be attributed to the fact that due to lack of awareness, infrastructure, facilities and skilled physicians. Bone Marrow Transplant procedures are highly effective in curing conditions like blood cancers, thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, immune deficiencies, aplastic anemia, certain auto immune disorders and now a days it is being performed for some solid tumours (brain tumour, neuro bastoma and sarcomas)

“Bone Marrow Transplant is the only curative treatment available till date for pediatric blood disorder. An HLA test is performed on the patient and siblings to identify the blood compatibility which in 30-40% of the cases is positive. While in case of an incompatibility, the patients is first taken through National and International stem cell registries for finding a donor, failing to which haploidentical transplant(half match transplant) can be performed, where either of the parents can become a donor.” Added Dr Dua.

“The key purpose of this OPD is to create awareness on the rise in the Paediatric Blood Disorders and offer our state-of-the-art services to the people of Varanasi. Unawareness has taken a toll on many children suffering from blood disorders and our aim is to reach those patients in time. Through this OPD we have brought the best of the Clinical services to the people in Varansai. Earlier the patients had to travel far to seek consultation, however, now they can take consultation for their children in Varansai for all Blood disorders. The OPD service and related facilities is yet another patient-centric step taken by the country’s leading healthcare provider to deliver quality healthcare through world-class services.” Said Dr. Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.