Mumbai: RISE Infinity Foundation and Idobro Impact Solutions, with an aim to explore impact-driven interventions and innovations through global partnerships and collaborations to make the 2020s the ‘Decade of Action’ to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is hosting its 8th edition of RISE World Summit from 28th-29th January 2021 in a virtual format.

The RISE WORLD SUMMIT 2021 – a unique 36-hour Virtual Relay Conference – will act as a platform across countries, where world pioneers in SDG implementation would initiate outcome-driven conversations with 4 key stakeholder groups – Governments, Corporates, NGOs, and Academia.

The opening plenary will be graced by speakers like Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; Cherie Blair, Founder of Cherie Blair foundation for Women; Ambassador Gideon Behar, Israel’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Sustainability at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative to India. The closing plenary will have speakers like Yosef Abramowitz, President and CEO of Energiya Global Capital; Bishow Parajuli, Representative and Country Director – United Nations World Food Programme; Cheryl Pinto, Executive Director – Corporate Services Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Philip Kotler, Author, Consultant, Professor at The S. C. Johnson & Son and Distinguished Professor at The Kellogg School of Management.

The participants, apart from connecting with these esteemed speakers, will be able to take part in a wide range of workshops, roundtables, and events across multiple time zones. These will be facilitated by program partners like Migrant Livelihood and Vulnerable groups (by CAUX, Japan); Circular Economy and Eco-inclusive Enterprise (by SEED, Germany); SDG Accountability (by World Benchmarking Alliance, The Netherlands); Generation Unlimited (by UNICEF Global, USA); SDG Interlinkages & Mapping (by Swedish Institute, Sweden); Digital Transformation in Quality of Public Education (by Vibha, USA); Climate Action (by Climate Action Network South Asia); Agri Supply Chain (by Krushak Mitra Agro Services, India) and many more. Subject-matter experts will facilitate workshops to give a holistic understanding of various subjects relevant to the development space. Additionally, there will be closed-group discussions hosted by experts.

Also part of the line-up are WSG (Women, Social & Green) Enterprise Exhibition for NGOs/Corporates/Enterprises to showcase their products and services in order to provide market exposure and strengthen the scope of future collaborations; Innovation Pavilion for individuals/organizations to showcase their unique innovations and solutions to enhance partnership opportunities and The Earth Corner where guests will be invited to a unique room which would give them a tour around diverse places to get them acquainted with people, communities, initiatives, projects, activities, etc.

The Nutrition Awards will also be a part of the summit, in partnership with Glenmark Foundation and World Food Programme (WFP), to recognize non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who undertook exceptional efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, which have already received over 200 entries.

“The COVID-riddled year has been tough for one and all. The pandemic, which engulfed the whole world, only reflected these hard realities of unfolding crises and how we have to act now to achieve a responsible, inclusive, sustainable, and eco-friendly future,” says Karon Shaiva, Managing Trustee at RISE Infinity Foundation, Chief Impact Officer at Idobro Impact Solutions. “Through this summit we envisage a platform to create shared values that would drive people and organisations to action because together, we multiply impact. We aim to facilitate our participants with opportunities to connect, and collaborate with the important stakeholders.”

Over 1,000 participants, 30 partners, 20 Core Committee members, 100+ Subject-Matter Experts, working groups, and volunteers will contribute to make the Summit outcome-driven for post-event collaborations and alliances, knowledge assets, and more.