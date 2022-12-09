Rising Online Food Appetite in Low Tier Indian Cities Rings Restaurant Coffers

MUMBAI, December 9: India’s online food penetration is seen growing as low-tier cities have joined the gastronomic evolution with increased internet penetration along with more restaurants coming on board of delivery apps.

“At the start of the year, the top six Indian cities were unit economics profitable. However, by the end of the year, top 15-20 towns contributing to over 70% of the market looks profitable,” said Nishant Shekhar, Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group on the second day of India Food Forum.

