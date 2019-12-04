Rising star tours and travels organizes an exhilarating Goa trip for VIs

The journey of approximately 80 people from PAN India to the coasts of Goa, started on 21st November 2019. The travelers for the first time were not just visually impaired, but also from other disabled community. The mission and vision of arranging this trip was to change the word “disability” into “ability” and changing the mind when people think traveling is not accessible for the disabled community. The group consisted of 2 professional photographers to capture the beautiful journey that the people were going to experience and 3 media personnel to experience the world of Disability Traveling and then put down their experience in their own words. The team of RSKC consisted of 10 volunteers to make sure that the trip goes smoothly.

After reaching the venue which is a 4-star hotel in North Goa, the whole team of travelers had their lunch, rested for a while and then prepared themselves for the journey that was about to come. The journey began with an energetic introduction session where the whole team introduced themselves to the travelers and also the travelers introduced themselves to everyone so that they can gel up easily. To make the travelers more comfortable with each other, DJ Party was also arranged for the night. Everyone showed their excitement on the dance floor swaying away all their worries synchronizing it with the music beats. After having their dinner, everyone went back to sleep to collect their energy for the next day of excitement and fun to come.

The next day started with everyone having their breakfast after which the whole team dressed in RSKC T shirts to depict to create awareness about our initiative. The entire team left to explore the city of South Goa. They all learned about the history of Christianity in India at the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church and then went to the Shanta Durga Temple to pay their homage to the Goddess and thank them for everything they have. The enthusiastic and curious travelers went for a cool and breezy cruise ride on the Mandovi River and enjoyed their lunch and some music while dancing on the waves of the river and sea breeze in the hair. The travelers also spotted dolphins on their voyage. The travel group was just way too excited to be in the middle of a river. There was no end to the zeal of the travelers. The day came to an end with the peaceful and breezy walk along the shore of Dona Paula. All went back to the hotel, after a tiring day, had their dinner and went to sleep.

The next the day began with some lip-smacking breakfast and then everyone took a dive into the pool and played some games while some danced and had the time of their lives. After changing into their traveling boots, the journey moved forward to visit the very famous Aguada Fort in North Goa. The fort was constructed in 1612 to guard against the Dutch and the Marathas. It was a reference point for the vessels coming from Europe at that time. This old Portuguese fort stands on the beach south of Candolim, at the shore of the Mandovi river. It was initially tasked with the defense of shipping and the nearby Bardez sub-district. The second tourist spot of attraction was Baga Beach. Baga is located at the north end of the contiguous beach stretch that starts from Sinquerim, Candolim, leads to Calangute, and then to Baga. The travelers enjoyed the sunset and relaxed their hearts out at the beach. They also shopped the famous Goa Delicacies and Clothings.

On the very last day, everyone bid each other adieu and ended the trip on a very wholesome note.

Delighted by the overall experience of the trip, Mr. Amit Jain, Founder of Rising Star Tours and Travels said, “It was another successful trip organized by RSTT, where our focus was to provide assistive travel to the visually-challenged people. We aim to help them discover a whole new world and become a part of it. It is not only about empowering them with a unique experience, but also enriching their senses with enduring happiness. It is our constant endeavor to bring smiles on the faces of visually impaired. We learn from them as to how to enjoy life even under difficult circumstances. We specially design trips in a way so that they are fully accessible and affordable for VIs”.