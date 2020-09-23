RITES secures Railway Electrification works worth Rs. 475 crore

Chennai, 23 September 2020: RITES Ltd. (NSE: RITES, BSE: 541556), the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company has been awarded a contract for Railway Electrification works on a competition basis amounting to Rs. 475 crore.

An agreement will be signed between RITES and the concerned Railway in this regard in due course. This turnkey contract majorly covers sections of Mavli-Bari Sadri for 82 RKM, Udaipur City – Himmatnagar for 210 RKM, Bhatinda – Firozpur for 81 RKM, and Gulbarga – Bidar for 110 RKM of NWR, NR, and SCR, respectively.

Commenting on this contract, Mr. Rajeev Mehrotra, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES Limited, said, “These important additions to our order book will be executed on priority as these are part of key plan of railways for complete electrification.”