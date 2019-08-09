Rivir Shoes – Vibrant Kicks for the precious day of Rakhi!

Making bold moves with daring & colorful shoes will make people turn and go woo! Spicing a simple boring fit with some crazily designed moody shoes is a perfect way to add that extra cherry on the top in everyday casual fits of the day. Inspiring designs garnished with striking beauty is what Rivir shoes are all about.

This coming Rakhi, why should only the girls get the gifts? when it should be both ways! Rivir has introduced a special series of kicks for every brother & sister for this precious occasion to make the day even more memorable.

1. Boom! : Block colors are so last season. It’s time for the new trend. Perfect for going for a quick run, or just a casual date, these will never turn you down! It’s smart, it’s colorful, it’s bright and it’s just perfect! So go ahead, make heads turn.

Price : Rs. 1,595.00

2. Purrdle : Purr Purr Purr! Block colors are so last season. It’s time for the new trend. Perfect for going for a quick run, or just a casual date, these will never turn you down! It’s smart, it’s colorful, it’s bright and it’s just perfect! So go ahead, make heads turn.



Price : Rs. 1,595.00

3. Hahaha : Block colors are so last season. It’s time for the new trend. Perfect for going for a quick run, or just a casual date, these will never turn you down! It’s smart, it’s colorful, it’s bright and it’s just perfect! So go ahead, make heads turn.



Price : Rs 1,695

4. Aplana Art : The Alpana Art Design High Top Sneakers. The ethnic touch to your regular white kicks, will be hard to resist. Perfect for going for a quick run, or just a casual date, these will never turn you down! It’s smart, it’s colorful, it’s bright and it’s perfect! So go ahead, make heads turn. The Alpana Art Design High Top Sneakers. The ethnic touch to your regular white kicks, will be hard to resist. Perfect for going for a quick run, or just a casual date, these will never turn you down! It’s smart, it’s colorful, it’s bright and it’s perfect! So go ahead, make heads turn. Price : Rs. 1,595.00

5. Pine Love : Pop goes up! Block colors are so last season. It’s time for the new trend. Perfect for going for a quick run, or just a casual date, these will never turn you down! It’s smart, it’s colorful, it’s bright and it’s just perfect! So go ahead, make heads turn. Pop goes up! Block colors are so last season. It’s time for the new trend. Perfect for going for a quick run, or just a casual date, these will never turn you down! It’s smart, it’s colorful, it’s bright and it’s just perfect! So go ahead, make heads turn. Price : Rs. 1,595.00