Riyadh-headquartered Saudi Rotorcraft Support Company experiences Digital Transformation with Ramco Systems

Leading Aviation IT solutions provider Ramco Systems announced the successful implementation of Ramco Aviation Suite V5.8 at Saudi Rotorcraft Support Company (SRSC), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to accelerate organization-wide digital transformation

The go-live witnessed the successful implementation of Ramco’s complete Aviation Suite with modules for MRO Sales, Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Finance, bundled with complete HCM including Payroll.

SRSC, a joint venture by Alsalam Aerospace Industries, Boeing and Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI), offers Saudi Arabia’s fleet of over 360 military and commercial helicopters MRO services, helping reduce turnaround times and costs, thereby increasing aircraft availability in the Kingdom.

Before the partnership with Ramco, Payroll Process, Finance Process, Procurement Process were carried out manually. Ramco helped build SRSC’s technological foundation ground up, deploying its Aviation Suite V5.8 to boost operational efficiencies and streamline their processes.

Neil R. Bevan, CEO, Saudi Rotorcraft Support Company (SRSC), said “We remain aligned with the Kingdom’s National transformation program to develop our defence industry and attract talent. Going digital is crux to the transformation, and Ramco’s software has helped us in every step of the way.

“With the regional MRO market predicted to grow to US$240 billion by 2037, SRSC is well positioned to take advantage of the growth by leveraging upon its technological edge”, added Neil.

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said “To provide safety and quality service to one of the largest combined helicopter fleets in the Middle East is no mean feat, and Ramco is honoured to be supporting SRSC in that mission. Our modular approach enables us to add new enhancements to SRSC’s system seamlessly, and ensure they adapt swiftly and thrive in the age of digital disruption.”

Ramco Aviation Software is trusted by 22,000+ users to manage 4,000+ aircraft globally. Accessible on cloud and mobile, Ramco Aviation Software continues to innovate with ‘Anywhere Apps’, significantly reducing transaction time both during aircraft-on-ground (AOG) conditions and critical aircraft turnarounds. Ramco is changing the paradigm of enterprise software with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based solutions, powered by cool new features such as voice-based transactions on Google Assistant or Alexa, chatbots, mail bots, HUBs and cognitive solutions. With 75+ Aviation leaders onboard, Ramco is the solution of choice for several large airlines and top heli-operators and multiple MROs around the world.