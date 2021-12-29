Rizzle Announces Music Partnership With Day One

29th December 2021: Rizzle, India’s leading short videos platform, has partnered with Day One to engage its users with an even more diverse music catalog.Day One, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, is an up-and-coming music label whose sole purpose is to launch the next generation of budding artists.

Day One recently released a new swoon-worthy track, “khoya sa,” by talented singer KASYAP. Rizzle users fell in love with the romantic song as creators made beautiful Filmi and Rimix videos on the track. Singer KASYAP urged Rizzle users to check out the music and create Filmis and Rimix videos on khoya sa. Creators participated in the #khoyasa contest that was held exclusively on Rizzle. The hashtag received an extremely passionate response on the short videos app.

Regarding the collaboration with Rizzle, Singer KASYAP states, “The launch of khoya sa has been a very exciting time for me, and the collaboration with Rizzle was a match made in heaven. I’ve seen the #khoyasa Filmi videos on Rizzle, and I was blown away by the creativity and talent there. I hope we can collaborate more often in the future for my upcoming tracks!

As Norah Jones rightfully stated, making music is part social, part interaction, and part collaboration.”