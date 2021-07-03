Rizzle partners with AIESEC Mumbai to promote mental health awareness

National, 3rd July, 2021: Rizzle, India’s No. 1 innovative short videos platform, announced that it has partnered with the global youth platform, AIESEC Mumbai. The partnership aims to spread mental health awareness through AIESEC’s Mumbai Unfiltered virtual Zoom event.

Mumbai Unfiltered will be headlined by health and wellness consultant, Anushruti, and mental health activist, Zain Calcuttawala. The virtual Zoom seminar is held on Saturday, July 3. .

Additionally, the partnership will be defined by the #SmilewithTitan social media campaign. The AIESEC Mumbai community as well as seminar attendees will create positively uplifting short videos using Rizzle’s Titan feature.

Rahil Shah, Vice President of Business Development at AIESEC Mumbai states, “We are extremely happy to announce our media partnership with Rizzle. We are excited to collaborate with India’s no.1 innovative short videos platform to highlight the importance of mental health in an age of digital social media.”

Sapna Patel, Director of Marketing at Rizzle states, “Rizzle has always been proud about being a platform that stands for the emotional and mental well-being of our creators. We’re hoping for powerful synergy to result from our partnership with AIESEC Mumbai, one that helps combat stigma and leads to sparking meaningful conversation regarding mental health.”

In the last two months, Rizzle has launched three new features with Rimix, Filmi, and Titan. The app’s creator base has also grown by 100x as the app continues to invest vigorously in design-led innovation. The aggressive release schedule and consistent feature innovation have made Rizzle a trailblazer in the short videos industry.