RK Receives Recognition for Safety Leadership and Performance

Denver, CO: In keeping with a longstanding tradition of safety leadership, RK today announced it has achieved “Platinum Level” in Associated Builders and Contractor’s STEP Safety Management System. As a leader in the commercial construction, manufacturing and building services industries, RK’s entire business approach revolves around a foundational commitment to safety.

RK’s participation in the STEP Safety Management system demonstrates safety leadership and a cultural commitment to safety performance. As a STEP applicant, RK measured its safety processes and policies on 25 key components with the goal of implementing or enhancing safety programs that reduce jobsite incidents.

Over the past year, RK has followed leading indicators to help identify possible issues in production shops and in the field. RK utilizes safety professionals to conduct behavior-based observations, and further encourages shop and field leadership and any level of employee to participate in the program. This process supports training for RK employees on hazard recognition and the ability to identify those hazards in their own work area.

“RK’s #1 Core Value is safety,” stated RK CEO Rick Kinning. “Simply put, RK walks the walk – and always has. Our team members are family, and nothing is more important to us than our family members getting home safely every night. Participating in OSHA’s VPP Star Worksite and Mobile Workforce programs, our VPP safety committee, site safety observations, tool box talks, daily safety briefs, and stretch and bends shows the commitment from RK that everyone’s safety is the most important topic everyday. RK has a ‘Safety, No exceptions!’ work environment!”

RK demonstrates its key commitment to safety through its highly trained employees. RK follows strict protocol for safety training amongst employees and ensures even the most junior team members are awarded resources for their personal safety and safety management. On each project, RK managers, superintendents, foreman and manufacturing leaders operate with a focus on team member safety, and further, safety professionals are readily available as a resource throughout the duration of all RK projects. In addition to receiving a Platinum rating in 2020, RK has received Platinum level ratings or higher from the ABC STEP program for nine of the past twelve consecutive years.

“An industry-wide commitment to total human health is essential to ensure both the physical and mental health and safety of our workforce,” said Greg Sizemore, ABC vice president of health, safety, environment and workforce development. “As a STEP participant, RK leadership has demonstrated a commitment to create the conditions for all to do their work without incident. By implementing proactive safety measures, such as emergency preparedness plans and a sound personal protective equipment policy, RK is committed to consistently raising the bar when it comes to safety performance.”

According to ABC’s annual Safety Performance Report, applying STEP processes dramatically improves safety performance among participants regardless of company size or type of work, and can reduce recordable incidents up to 88%, making the best performing companies 827% safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average.

For more information on RK’s services and commitment to safety, visit rkmi.com. To learn more about the STEP program, visit abcstep.org.

About RK

As a leader in the commercial construction, manufacturing and building services industries, RK brings customer visions to life, calling on decades of experience and exceptionally trained teams within the organization to deliver maximum quality and service to every endeavor. Our work and expertise across multiple industries allows us to be a premier partner, creating and executing specialty, professional solutions from start to finish. RK’s relentless pursuit of innovation allows customers to see their greatest concepts become reality, trusting RK’s exclusive design and building methodologies, backed by accredited, safe and professional execution.