RMT Addresses SMEs’ Marketing Challenges by Embracing Consultancy Mindset, Expanding Capabilities, and Appointing New COO

Hyderabad, Telangana, 12 April 2023 – RMT, a marketing consultancy dedicated to continuous growth and innovation, is responding to the growing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for expert marketing guidance. In Hyderabad, there are many SMEs who are seeking the right guidance to propel them to their next phase of growth. RMT‘s mission is to bridge the gap between the ambitions of these businesses and the necessary marketing expertise to realize their full potential.

To address this demand and further enhance their services, RMT is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Vaasu Gavarasana as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 25 years of experience in the advertising industry, Mr. Gavarasana brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success, having worked with prestigious agencies and brands across multiple markets. His impressive portfolio includes work with Lintas India, Y&R Singapore, McCann-Erickson APAC, Bates/Ogilvy, TBWA, Yahoo! APAC, and Dentsu Bangalore, where he has managed accounts such as Unilever, Britannia, Timex, Lycos, Citibank, Visa, Nestle, J&J Consumer, Boots, MasterCard, Lufthansa, MaxBupa, Hitachi A/C, Bic, Frooti, P&G, Colgate, and Toyota Etios.

RMT has also expanded its capabilities to include video content production and market research, offering a holistic, insight-driven approach to marketing strategies. This approach focuses on understanding the unique needs, preferences, and behavior patterns of clients’ target audiences, enabling businesses to reach them more effectively and drive meaningful results.

As COO, Mr. Gavarasana will streamline RMT‘s operations, ensuring maximum efficiency and impact across all operating verticals. His experience in managing and scaling teams, as well as his diverse skill set that encompasses traditional advertising methods and cutting-edge digital marketing techniques, will greatly benefit RMT‘s valued partners.

In addition to his extensive experience, Mr. Gavarasana was recognized as the Best Chief Digital Officer India in 2021, demonstrating his adaptability and commitment to staying ahead of industry trends. His appointment as COO aligns perfectly with RMT‘s vision of becoming a leading global marketing consultancy.

RMT‘s founders, R. Srikant, Bhagat Marla, T.Rohit, and Avani Jaswal, extend their warm welcome to Mr. Gavarasana and invites clients and partners to join in expressing their heartfelt welcome. RMT is eager to explore new strategies for elevating clients’ brands to new heights under Mr. Gavarasana’s leadership.