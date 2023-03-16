Roadcast bags the Best Software Startup of the Year 2023 Award

16th March 2023, New Delhi: Roadcast, India’s leading telematics and delivery automation SaaS platform, recently funded for USD 2 million by Jubilant FoodWorks won the award for the Best Software Startup of the Year at the 4th edition of Startup Awards 2023 organized by Entrepreneur India.

The award ceremony was hosted at the Hilton Hotel in Bengaluru. The event also allowed the winners to network with other winners from different categories. The startup awards by Entrepreneur India celebrate the zeal of startups to make a difference, and Roadcast has been one such growth story in the technology and logistics vertical, emerging from India.

Taking its rightful place amidst many visionary startups, Roadcast is a name that is synonymous with technological advancements. Founded in 2015 by Vishal Jain, Anshul Jain, and Rahul Mehra, the Delhi-based SaaS company is a technology partner for logistics enterprises. Being an industry-agnostic company, Roadcast helps businesses across industries by providing them with a robust, scalable and cost-effective solution to automate operations.

Rahul Mehra, the visionary COO of the company stated, “We are thrilled about this recognition. This award further strengthens our position as one of the key pioneers in the logistics sector. This accolade from Entrepreneur India shall fuel our growth and aspiration to continue being a driving force in the logistics sector and further strengthens our position as one of the key pioneers in the digital transformation space.

Expressing his gratitude for the win, Rahul further emphasized the importance of building a more connected ecosystem in the logistics sector and the importance of technology to streamline operations. He also expressed how awards and appreciation like the Startup Awards go a long way in helping the winners and up-skilling and up-scaling the industry as a whole.