Roastea Launches Its First D2C Premium Product “Super Power Coffee” – A Functional Instant Coffee

14th Dec 2022: India’s first omnichannel beverage brand, Roastea, has launched its first D2C premium product called “Super Power Coffee,” an instant functional coffee that is highly refreshing to keep the morning tardiness away.

Aimed at people with an early head start, Super Power Coffee provides “something more than just caffeine to make the first cup of coffee the perfect beverage to start the morning. The product is available in five popular flavours: Super Power Choco Orange Instant Coffee, Super Power Expresso Instant Coffee, Super Power Vanilla Instant Coffee, Super Power Caramel Instant Coffee, and Super Power Hazelnut Instant Coffee.

Speaking about the conceptualization behind the functional coffee, Chaitanya Bhamidipaty, Co-founder, of Roastea, said, “Super Power Coffee is exactly what the name suggests. It is a functional beverage made by blending coffee with specialty ingredients, unlike other coffee brands. Just one serving of this will make you feel awake and rejuvenated. It’s a power-pack coffee crafted to enhance focus, boost your brain, intensify your motor skills, and give your immunity a healthy spike. It’s not a coffee you will have to go for six cups daily to get going, as just one cup is enough.

The product, arguably Inda’s first functional coffee brand and is available on amazon and flipkart and we sell through our Roastea’s website (https://roastea.online/). It is priced at 899 Rs per bottle.

Indian instant coffee segment has seen tremendous growth in the last few years owing to a shift in the preference of consumers and the proliferation of QSR segments. According to the latest available data, the instant coffee market in India is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.86% over the forecast period to attain a market size of US$905.168 million in 2027, from US$388.219 million in 2020.

Since its inception in 2019, Rostea has constantly been churning out newer innovations in hot beverages through its vending, outlet, and online segments. The brand today has a wide portfolio ranging from filter coffees, western-style coffees, and Indian Masala Chais to Artisanal Green Teas. Its premium cafes and kiosks have over 60 beverage options, both in tea and coffee, a unique menu with 50+ mouth-watering food, and are known for their superb ambiance and experience.

