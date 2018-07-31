Did Robinhood Crash Shortly After its Mention by Shervin Pishevar in a Recent Tweet?

The cryptocurrency trading company, Robinhood, was not expecting the publicity or reaction it received after Shervin Pishevar mentioned the company in a tweet on July 18th. In fact, after Pishevar tweeted about buying a specific type of crypto on the site, the company servers crashed and trading halted altogether on the currency.

Shervin Pishevar tweeted this message to his 91K+ followers:

“I’ve used @Robinhood to accumulate various cryptocurrencies. I collected a bunch since including newly adding Dogecoin which was born of memes from the heart and soul of the internet and I believe can becoming the tipping currency of the web. Robinhood has limitless potential.”

Shortly after this tweet circulated, Dogecoin rose by 50%, Robinhood’s servers crashed, and they halted trading on it. Could the fact that Shervin Pishevar is accumulating this crypto currency be the reason for the chaos?

Considering the number of successful companies that Shervin Pishevar has been involved with over the years as an entrepreneur, super angel investor, and venture capitalist, it comes as no surprise that people take note of Shervin’s investment activity.

About Shervin Pishevar

Shervin Pishevar has an impressive track record. At the young age of 21, while attending the University of California at Berkley, he coauthored a seminal article in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) that was ultimately used by the United Nations in the development of the Istanbul Protocol. This document was used as the first set of international guidelines documenting the use of torture. He also developed the university’s first peer reviewed undergraduate research journal, called the Berkeley Scientific.

However, after college, Shervin Pishevar decided not to go into the medical field. Instead, he opted to become an entrepreneur. Through the years he founded numerous companies and at one point, he was even described as Bill Gates worst nightmare.

Some of the well-known companies that Shervin Pishevar has been involved with include Uber, Machine Zone, Warby Parker, and Tumblr. As an angel investor, he has invested in more than 60 different companies including Taskrabbit, Postmates, Rixty, SolveMedia, Kissmetrics, Klout, RapGenius, Aardvark, and Gowalla.

Most recently, Shervin Pishevar was involved with HyperloopOne, which eventually became known as Virgin HyperloopOne once Richard Branson invested in it.

Yes, given Shervin Pishevar’s successful track record, when he talks (or in this case, tweets) people take note…and sometimes even action.

So what exactly is Dogecoin, this latest cryptocurrency that Shervin Pishevar is accumulating?

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a form of cryptocurrency that was once considered “joke currency” when it was introduced back in December of 2013. It features “Doge”, an internet meme as its logo based on the Japanese Shiba Inu. Its creator was a programmer named Billy Markus, whose goal was to make a “fun” cryptocurrency that attracted a broader demographic than its competitor, Bitcoin.

The concept of fun and friendly cryptocurrency has taken off. Doge has gained a following and reached a $60 million capitalization in 2014.

Dogecoin, like other forms of cryptocurrency is a peer-to-peer digital currency that can be used over the internet. It is decentralized, secure, and anonymous. Dogecoin can be used to buy goods, services, or traded. And you can trade Dogecoin for other forms of cryptocurrencies or even for traditional currency, including the US dollar.

Users of cryptocurrency have a cryptocurrency “wallet” online, which stores their public and private keys so that they can spend, receive, or trade their cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies can be traded on platforms such as Robinhood, the site that Shervin Pishevar referenced in his recent tweet about accumulating Dogecoin.

More About Robinhood Crypto

Robinhood Crypto is a platform for trading cryptocurrencies. What makes Robinhood unique is that you can invest for free using this platform. Like its name would suggest, the company doesn’t believe that only the wealthy should be able to access the financial system.

So, Robinhood allows its customers to invest without paying hefty commission rates. In fact, Robinhood offers zero commission trading. It has become increasingly popular amongst cryptocurrency investors and traders because of the zero commission structure and also because of its simplicity.

It is designed so that even those who are new to trading cryptocurrency can easily learn and discover how to do so. Plus, the company uses cutting-edge technology to protect its clients’ security and personal information.

Prior to Shervin Pishevar’s tweet, Robinhood had just announced that it would list Dogecoin as one of its cryptocurrency offerings on its zero-free crypto mobile app. Currently, the fintech firm, based out of California, supports five different cryptocurrencies and is working to add additional ones in the future.

Access to Robinhood’s services is not currently available in all 50 states yet. As of right now, those who live in 17 states including Florida, California, New Jersey, and Texas can access the app.

Why Did Robinhood Choose to Offer the Dogecoin and Why is Shervin Pishevar Buying It?

The Dogecoin cryptocurrency is similar to other cryptocurrency projects and the transition between it and bitcoin is minimal. It focuses on low fees that are used for micropayments, mostly with e-commerce transactions. Additionally, Dogecoin has a strong community. Nearly 120,000 subscribers to Reddit use it.

Recently there have been a number of rumors circulating the market that an American Investment giant may be interested in getting into cryptocurrency. Could this have anything to do with Shervin Pishevar’s interest?

Dogecoin has been rising recently and has even outperformed market leaders such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. And while one can only speculate as to Shervin Pishevar’s reasons for accumulating the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, what is evident is that people are taking note. With over 91K followers on Twitter, Shervin Pishevar can make an impact.

Was his tweet about buying up Dogecoin via Robinhood the reason that Dogecoin’s value spiked by 50% and Robinhood’s server crashed? And what does Shervin Pishevar plan to do with all of the Dogecoin that he has accumulated? Those are questions that remain to be answered. But, one thing is for sure, people are definitely interested in his next move.