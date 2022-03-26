“Robo-Yogi 2.0 Could Add $3T To U.P.’s Economy”-Analyst

On the occasion of Shri Yogi Adityanath assuming charge of U.P. C.M. for the second consecutive term at Lucknow today, analyst of ‘5Jewels Research’ (5JR) has said that Robo-Yogi 2.0 (Robotics Tech. & Yogi Govt. in 2nd term) could add $3T to U.P.’s economy. 5JR’s Analyst believes that innovative Techs. like Robotics and A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) along with strong leadership and governance of Yogi 2.0, which is the second term for Shri Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of U.P., has the potential to add a cumulative economic value up to $3T (USD Three Trillion) during five years tenure of this newly formed U.P. state Govt.

Commenting on Yogi Adityanath assuming charge for the second consecutive term as C.M. of U.P., Chief Analyst of ‘5Jewels Research’ Mr Sumant Parimal has said “U.P. has high potentials of growth amongst the other fast-developing states of India, but now in Yogi 2.0, 2nd term of C.M. Yogi Adityanath, its time for benchmarking U.P.’s economy with some of the world’s leading developed countries and states. A country like Germany, which’s GDP India aspire to surpass through $5 Trillion economy vision, has five states with higher economic size compared to U.P., even though in geographical and population size, these German states are much smaller than U.P. With such smaller size (20-25% size of U.P.), many states of Germany like North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, Baden-Wurttemberg have economy, which is triple to double in size of U.P.’s GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product). These German states are able to build such large GDP outputs due to higher footprints of innovative High-Tech. industries, manufacturing, and services on Robotics, A.I., Automation, Engineering & Technology and other high value-adding sectors, built on strong Govt. support and policies. This makes me highly bullish on potentials of U.P. to augment its economy to surpass that of larger states of top economies like U.S., Japan, Germany”.

“We expect that with higher industrial footprints in innovative High-Tech., A.I., Robotics, along with strong Yogi 2.0 Govt., state of U.P. could add $3 Trillion to its economy in next 5 years. I wish all the best to the team Yogi 2.0 and look forward to their great success” Mr Sumant Parimal said further in his press statement.