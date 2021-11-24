RoboForex Adds Over 500 New Assets and Fractional Shares to R StocksTrader

November 24, 2021

Belize City, Belize

RoboForex, an international broker, updated its multi-asset platform named R StocksTrader. The updates include over 500 new instruments, fractional shares, new languages, and an improved mobile application.

The R StocksTrader terminal now offers more than 500 new trading instruments. Among them are the shares of such popular companies as Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), Lucid Group Inc (LCID), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B), Udemy Inc. (UDMY), Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT), and others.

Another improvement of the platform is fractional shares. The opportunity to trade fractional shares will allow the company’s clients to invest in securities with less money and make their investment portfolios more balanced and diversified.

Fractional shares allow to buy a “slice” of securities. For example, a client can buy 1.5 or 1.05 of a Tesla share or any other company available on the platform. At the same time, the minimum order volume remains the same, 1 share.

What other updates were introduced to R StocksTrader?

8 additional languages appeared on the platform:

Swedish.

Italian.

Dutch.

Norwegian.

Danish.

Rumanian.

Finnish.

French.

The mobile version of R StocksTrader was also improved:

Enhanced security.

No need for saving several passwords.

Direct access to deposit/withdrawal of funds and the registration of trading accounts right from the R StocksTrader terminal.

Over 12,000 instruments, including more than 3,000 real stocks, indices, ETFs, and CFDs, are available for trading on the R StocksTrader platform.

Robert Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at RoboForex, is commenting on the updates to R StocksTrader: “Cutting-edge technologies of the RoboForex trading infrastructure allow implement new and improve already existing tools, which eventually have a positive influence on our client’s trading experience. Additions of new instruments, fractional shares, and other improvements are intended to make investments in stocks more comfortable and available and provide more versatile diversification. All our updates are always client-oriented, that’s why we believe they will help RoboForex to stay among the most competitive and flexible providers of online trading services.”

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company, which delivers brokerage services. The company provides traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex Ltd has the brokerage license IFSC 000138/210. More detailed information about the Company’s products and activities can be found on the official website at roboforex.com.