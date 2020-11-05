RoboMarkets Gets an Award for the Most Innovative Trading Platform in 2020 in Europe

Limassol, Cyprus: RoboMarkets, the company that provides financial services to clients from Europe, announces reception of the “Most Innovative Trading Platform (MT5) 2020 – Europe” within the frameworks of the annual event “Global Banking & Finance Awards”.

Since the moment of its establishment in 2011, awards from “Global Banking & Finance Awards” have been presented for the most innovative and progressive changes that take place in the global financial community to the companies that were directly involved in them. Over the years, the list of nominations has expanded and now covers the banking industry, foreign currencies, insurance companies, hedge and pension funds, consulting and corporate management, brokerage operations and stock exchanges, project financing, investment and asset management, exchange-traded funds, corporate social responsibility, and many others.

All stages of the event are free and include nominating, deciding winners according to the results of the vote, and presenting them with awards. Contenders for awards in different categories are offered by Internet users and companies themselves in writing or online form throughout the present calendar year. Nominations are available to companies of any size, which allows to get a comprehensive and unbiased view toward the competitiveness of different participants of global financial markets.

Konstantin Rashap, RoboMarkets development manager in Europe is commenting on the reception of the award: “Implementation of innovative technologies in the products that we offer to our clients is one of the company’s top priorities. Receiving this award is another confirmation that our efforts applied to the improvement of technological equipment didn’t go unnoticed and were duly appreciated. We’re striving to provide our clients with the opportunity to work with the most cutting-edge IT products and get quality trading services. This well-deserved title is an acknowledgment that the company chose the right development path, and an incentive to keep going and continue improving the quality of our services offered to clients.”

About the award

“Global Banking and Finance Review Awards” was established for the companies that take leading positions in different segments of the global financial community. Annual awards are presented for innovations, achievements, business strategies, progressive and inspiring changes that take place in different financial spheres of the global economy.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work on financial market, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information about the Company’s products and activities can be found on the official website at www.robomarkets.com.