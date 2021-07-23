Roca Introduces Elegant Square Countertop basin, under ‘Gap Collection’

Perfect blend of innovation, design and hygiene, making it adaptable for every bathroom space

Roca, India’s leading manufacturer of bathroom products and a pioneer in premium bathroom solutions has recently introduced a new lineup to its exquisite range of Gap collection. Crafted to lend elegance, design and perfect function to the bathroom space, Gap over-the-counter square shape sinks are the perfect fit for modern bathroom spaces. The new Gap on counter basin 600mm from Roca is known for its majestic design, larger in size and premium finish. With practical dimensions and fine contours, the basin makes an intelligent choice catering to individual needs.

The range is available across all Roca dealer outlets in India. Price shared on request.

