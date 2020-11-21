Roca launches #GoRight, a digital campaign on World Toilet Day; focusing on hygienic practices in bathrooms

Promoting bathroom hygiene and wellness, India’s leading bath fitting brand Roca launched an awareness campaign #GoRight to mark World Toilet Day. The campaign urges individuals to #GoRight while using a toilet as they are doing everything else in the ‘right’ manner while travelling or visiting a public space.

Roca’s World Toilet Day campaign #GoRight highlights the importance of having a safe and clean bathroom to lead a healthy life. While the toilet is an important functionality space in our household, an ill-maintained or unhygienic toilet space houses millions of microorganisms that can lead to multiple infections and illnesses. The on-going Covid-19 pandemic has turned everything upside down and everyone has adapted to newer habits and adherence to various precautionary measures like wearing masks, regular sanitization, social distancing especially at public places or spots used by more than one person. Having a clean and hygienic bathroom space is equally important to fight the pandemic.

Commenting on the brand’s campaign on World Toilet Day, Mr. KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware said, “Given the current scenario, hygiene and sanitization are of paramount importance to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle. As we all practice these new normal norms, it is equally important to maintain a clean and safe toilet space to avoid any microbial infection or transmission. Our campaign #GoRight on World Toilet Day urges people to drive the social change and encourage individuals to keep the toilet area clean and safe and keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from any viral and bacterial infection.”

#GoRight is focused on deepening the public awareness around the usage of toilets via digital platforms in the coming days. Moreover, through this campaign, Roca is sharing various tips to have a safe and hygienic toilet.

Digital TVC Link – https://www.facebook.com/RocaLifeIN/videos/378744090125826