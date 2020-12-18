Roca launches the stunning Saona Faucet Collection for contemporary bathrooms

New Delhi: Whether designing a new bathroom or remodeling the existing space, opting for a simple change of faucets and fittings can amp up the functionality and aesthetic quotient. Strengthening its faucets portfolio, Roca, the world’s leading manufacturer of premium sanitaryware launched the Saona faucet collection. The collection stands out for its unique square-based design that can be noticed from the handle and the spout itself.

Commenting on the introduction of latest faucet range, Mr. KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware said, “At Roca, we offer an extensive range of faucets designs that embodies innovation, design, and technology for contemporary bathroom spaces. We work one-step ahead while designing our faucets, as they have to be the product for the future and meet the ever-evolving customer demand who seek stunning, breathtaking, and elegant designs. Saona faucet collection flaunts a square shaped design that blends perfectly with all bathroom areas. It is a perfect example of versatility, quality and aesthetic. The product and its tremendous value offering make it accessible to many new buyers and will allow them to experience the premium features of Roca in their bathroom spaces.”

The collection offers a mix of eight product installations varying from the basin area to the shower area and the kitchen area. The new collection has been installed with a ceramic cartridge and asserts Roca’s innovative EverShine® chrome plating technology that maintains its shine for longer and makes cleaning easier. The collection narrates a unique bathroom story through different functionality areas, tailored to an individual’s style and design requirement.