Rochester Electronics Partners with Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Rochester Electronics LLC (Massachusetts, USA) is partnering with Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan), a leading optical device solution manufacturer with world-class technologies and Japanese quality, to collaborate in offering active and end-of-life (EOL) products to customers.

“We are honored to announce a new partnership with Kyoto Semiconductor, a respected brand within the optical semiconductor landscape. It is through this strategic agreement, that our valued customers can rest assured to have a continued supply of Kyoto Semiconductor optical device solutions, which will not only be certified and guaranteed by Rochester but will also be 100% authorized by the original manufacturer – Kyoto Semiconductor.” – Colin Strother, Executive Vice President at Rochester Electronics LLC

“Kyoto Semiconductor is pleased to collaborate with Rochester Electronics, known for the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and broadest range of active semiconductors. With this partnership, we extend our customer reach worldwide, with both EOL and active semiconductors. Our products are critical for the optical communication infrastructure and optical sensing equipment used for a long period of time. As we have a large variety of products similar to the EOL’ed products, and we can develop custom products, the partnership with Rochester Electronics will provide helpful solutions for the customers who need to perform long-term maintenance on the infrastructure or equipment.” – Tsuneo Takahashi, CEO at Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Upon this partnership, Kyoto Semiconductor products are available at Rochester Electronics.