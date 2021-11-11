Rocking Deals continues its seamless growth with the launch of a new store in Leh, Ladakh

India, November 11, 2021: Rocking Deals, the world’s leading excess inventory brand, has forayed into Ladakh by opening its maiden branch in Leh, on 3rd November 2021. A first of its kind in the region, Rocking Deals aims to penetrate the hinterlands and make rocking deals on a variety of goods available to consumers across the length and breadth of India. The feature rich store houses a wide range of mobiles, mobile accessories, home appliances, computer accessories, speakers, toys, cosmetics, groceries and sports equipments to name a few.

The newly launched store at such a high altitude will provide a unique and differentiated retail experience to the consumers of Rocking Deals. This store will not only display new and innovative products, it will also be a one stop solution for consumers who want to experience a diverse set of advanced features that the products have to offer. Poised to create yet another success story and equipped with a well trained staff of five at the store, Rocking Deals is growing by leaps and bounds as India’s most authentic solution for all unboxed, returns excess inventory and refurbished inventory. With a never seen before concept, that makes all branded products available for one and all under one roof, it has revolutionised shopping for millions of customers worldwide.

Yuvraj Aman Singh, Founder and CEO of Rocking Deals states that, “We are confident about our expansion plans as we have a unique selling proposition, stringent processes to maintain quality which we combine with seamless customer experience, making us a trustworthy player in the industry. We recently expanded by opening our stores in Faridabad and Gurgoan. Our foray into Ladakh, is an extension of our belief of making rocking deals on the hottest range of products affordable and accessible to customers across the country. As we consolidate our position as the world’s largest excess inventory and open box brand,we will continue to build our presence domestically in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where we have experienced a growing demand for our products and services.

Rocking Deals is the largest such national distribution platform of its kind enabling retailers and businesses to source merchandise from them for all kind of products on a single platform. Rocking Deals recently opened its stores in Faridabad and Gurgoan as well as plans to open more stores in tier 2 and tier 3.