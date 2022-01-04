Rocking Deals opens new store in Mizoram to give customers in the region the best deals on brands across numerous categories

x

India, January 04, 2022: Rocking Deals, the world’s leading excess inventory brand, has opened a new store in Mizoram. Bringing the most ‘Rocking Deals’ to customers in the region, the store was inaugurated on 18th December 2021. Present at MSR Market, Near Basket Ball Court, Babutlang Aizawl Mizoram 796005, the feature-rich store houses a wide range of items ranging from home appliances to mobile accessories, to I.T and speakers, to the home invention, glass wear, footwear, sports, toys, luggage bags, watches and much more.

With successful stores across every region in the country, Rocking Deals has cemented its position as India’s most authentic one-stop solution for all unboxed, returns excess inventory, and refurbished inventory. Investing Rs 50 lakhs into the store at Aizwal, the brand continues to expand its massive footprint across the length and breadth of the country. With ten staff members managing the city’s hottest store for the best brand deals, Rocking Deals is quickly becoming the most popular destination for branded goods in the North East. Revolutionising shopping for millions of customers worldwide, it is swiftly catering to the huge demand for branded goods in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India.

Yuvraj Aman Singh, Founder, and CEO of Rocking Deals states that “In a short span of time, Rocking Deals has gone ahead and sold over 20 million branded goods across a wide range of categories. Since our inception, we have made it a point to bring the best of convenience, pricing, and service to our countless customers in India. With our swiftly rising popularity all over the country, Rocking Deals is fast emerging as the one-stop destination for the best deals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. Our latest store opening is yet another stepping stone for us, as we continue to expand and bring the most premium offerings across categories to shoppers in Mizoram.”

The brand today services a growing number of categories, comprising electronics such as speakers, mobile accessories, and computer accessories, as well as home appliances ranging from kitchen to big home appliances such as coolers and heaters. It also has fantastic deals on cosmetics and sports equipment. With a mission of empowering individuals to develop stronger companies, Rocking Deals provides world-class verification on verified items at very competitive rates.