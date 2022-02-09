Rocking Deals partners with G B Retail to commence their franchise in Haridwar

x

India, 09th February 2022: Rocking Deals, the world’s leading excess inventory company, has partnered with G B Retail to open their first franchise in Haridwar. The store’s inauguration held on 08th February 2022 will open the city to the most profitable deals on various everyday unboxed products. The store will feature a wide range of items serving the growing needs of the consumers. The alliance with G B Retail will help the company reach the target audience, as well as assist lead generation. The store, situated in the heart of the pilgrim city, will be serviced by 10-12 trained executives over a 5000 sq. feet area, catering to the growing customer base.

With an investment of Rs. 1 crore, the brand has continued to show substantial growth in the market, having revolutionized the concept of unboxing. Monitoring the traction in Haridwar has inspired India’s certified and most authentic one-stop solution for all unboxed products to partner and open a franchise to meet consumer needs. Rocking Deals has continued to keep customer service and product quality as key priorities. With a strong presence across every corner of the country, it has more than 40 stores in India and is also a well-established platform for international brands. The set-up of this store, combined with the association with G B Retail, will allow the brand to enjoy an unparalleled growth trajectory across Uttarakhand.

According to Yuvraj Aman Singh, Founder and CEO, Rocking Deals, “The emergence of this store is a stepping stone in our journey to fulfil our objective of opening 200 stores over the next three years. Since inception, we have seen growing acceptance amongst our customer base, and through this expansion, we aim to cater to the rising demand for excess inventory and certified refurbished goods. We give innate attention to ensuring that our services and products are available in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, and hinterlands alike. We have great confidence that this partnership will prove to be fruitful in allowing us to extend our presence across India and provide the best quality of services across all stores. This sets us apart in the market, in addition to our rigorous quality check procedures, experienced product expertise, and unrivaled customer care.” Parag Garg, Partner, G.B. Retail says, “We are excited about the prospects that this partnership brings with it. Being a great opportunity to expand our customer base and business opportunities, we are confident that we will grow exponentially by teaming up with Rocking Deals. The concept of excess inventory and certified refurbished goods is in itself revolutionary and has changed the realm of shopping across segments.”

Rocking Deals caters to an extensive list of categories that include electronics such as speakers, mobile accessories, computer accessories, home appliances that range from those for the kitchen to larger appliances like coolers and heaters. It also provides incredible offers on cosmetic items and sports gear. With a vision to empower individuals to build stronger businesses, Rocking Deals offers world-class verification on certified products at highly attractive prices.