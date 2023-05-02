Rockwell Automation and Confederation of Indian Industry collaborate to Launch Smart Manufacturing Training Program

New Delhi, May 2, 2023 – Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have hosted an inaugural two-day training program on Industry 4.0, in collaboration with the Foundation for Smart Manufacturing (FSM) – Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and Grupo Bimbo India. The training aims to promote the adoption of smart manufacturing technologies by Indian enterprises.

Participants from diverse industries including Heavy Machinery, Steel, Petroleum, Textile, and Electronics were trained during the first edition of the program held on 27-28 April 2023 in the Gurgaon-Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

The training program is designed to help the Indian industry acquire fundamental knowledge and understanding of smart manufacturing and related technologies. It provides first-hand exposure of Rockwell Automation’s technology capabilities through physical and virtual tours of its advanced facilities located in Gurgaon and Singapore. Participants also get an immersive experience by witnessing successful smart manufacturing installations at select industrial sites as well as technology demonstrations at IIT Delhi’s FSM lab.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilip Sawhney, managing director, of Rockwell Automation India said, “Rockwell Automation has been associated with the CII Smart Manufacturing Council since its inception, and we are very excited to launch a training program on Industry 4.0 in collaboration with them. New-age technologies are paving the way for smart and intelligent manufacturing in India. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen the capabilities of professionals working on Industry 4.0 and bring enterprises a step closer to smart manufacturing in India.” Ankur Singh Chauhan, executive director, CII said, “We are happy to collaborate with Rockwell Automation on Industry 4.0 training program. Participants will immensely benefit by getting quality training and exposure to some of the most advanced technologies around Industry 4.0. As an industry body, it is our endeavor to develop such training programs to enable Indian enterprises in adopting smart manufacturing technologies.”

The first cohort of the program included a diverse group of senior and middle management executives from industrial functions such as production, plant operations, plant IT, manufacturing engineering, digital engineering, enterprise strategy, safety, quality, and sustainability.