Rockwell Automation Celebrates Second Annual APAC PartnerNetwork™ Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25, 2023 – Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is pleased to announce this year’s winning partner companies, awarded at the company’s Asia Pacific PartnerNetwork Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
More than 350 partners from across Asia and the Pacific attended the conference which included educational sessions and industry networking. The event included a gala dinner to announce the winners of the second annual PartnerNetwork awards.
The awards recognise the achievements of organisations that have successfully planned and executed innovative and transformational solutions using Rockwell Automation and other partners’ technologies. This year, partners were also recognised for projects driving sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).
“Partners are critical to Rockwell Automation’s success and the quality of award submissions we received was truly impressive,” said Shovan Sengupta, regional vice president of market access, Asia Pacific, Rockwell Automation. “I’d like to congratulate all who entered and especially the winners, who demonstrated innovation and dedication as they helped their customers to improve productivity, sustainability and resilience.”
Distributor Winner Country Innovation Award KC Industrial Co., Ltd.
(Greenfield project for EV battery manufacturing plant)
Korea Partner of the Year Zhejiang Huazhang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. China System Integrator Innovation Award Civil Aviation Logistics Technology Co., Ltd. (Chongqing Airport T3B Project) China Partner of the Year Yu-Chen System Technology Corp. Taiwan OEM Innovation Award (tie) Zhengzhou Textile Machinery Automation Control Equipment Co., Ltd.
(Complete non-woven spun lace production line included cross loop machine)
China Akash Pack tech pvt ltd
(High speed vertical form fill seal machine)
India Partner of the Year Suzhou SLAC Precision Equipment Co., Ltd. China Technology Partner Innovation Awards Shanghai Zhanwan Information Technologies Co., Ltd.
(AI process self-control solution, achieving “unmanned driving” in LCD panel manufacturing)
China Overall Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Sonepar India Pvt. Ltd. (Distributor) India Sustainability Award SAGE Automation Pty Ltd
(System Integrator – Smart integration for productive and sustainable utilities)
Australia Ecosystem Award Products for Industry Pty Ltd
(OEM – Thomas Foods automated material handling system)
Australia