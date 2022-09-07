RODIC Consultants appointed as Managed Service Provider for Bihar State Health System Digitization Project

New Delhi/ Patna, September 07, 2022: RODIC Consultants Pvt Limited has been appointed by Bihar’s State Health Society (SHS) as a Managed Service Provider for its State Health System Digitization Project. The project, which is for a total duration of five years, involves a two-year period for development and implementation and the subsequent three-year period for operation and maintenance (O&M).

The agreement signed on Tuesday 6th of September 2022 will see RODIC oversee the current digital shift, while ensuring the successful implementation and integration of innovative and intuitive health information technology solutions. This comes as part of efforts to sanitize Bihar’s healthcare architecture and digitize its processes to achieve a people-centric, prevention-focused healthcare system.

The project was initiated by the government of Bihar to demonstrate its “The First Wealth is Health” principle which prioritizes the health and welfare of citizens, especially in the face of post-COVID healthcare landscape in the state. The government hopes that this initiative will accelerate its digital healthcare delivery revolution that seeks to make healthcare available, accessible, appropriate, affordable, and with a high level of awareness.

Speaking on the project, Mr. Raj Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of RODIC Consultants, revealed that the project covers 38 districts comprising a population of about 12 crores people. “This is a massive digitization exercise and we’re proud to be a part of it. There are 12,932 healthcare facilities in the region that will benefit from this project, including district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres, referral hospitals, primary health centres, additional primary health centres, and other facilities.

“Our job is to ensure all objectives of the project are achieved seamlessly. People should be able to access medical professionals and facilities easily and get advice from professionals close to them. We have worked with the government of Bihar on a number of projects already, including some that are ongoing. We believe this new appointment is a testimony of their trust in our capacity and performance,” he added.

The key responsibilities and expected outcomes for RODIC include the automation of basic medical screening services, telemedicine services, diagnostic services, and preventive care. Others include easy access to professional medical advice 24/7, real-time population health monitoring and support system, enabled flow of data and processes and seamless referrals and transfers.

RODIC is also expected to ensure the digitization system achieves paperless system for moving patients to institutions, monitoring availability of medical and support professionals, standardized workflow and services, performance management across institutions, integrated and interdependent administrative and clinical functions, seamless dissemination of information about government schemes, and availability of real-time data and information for professionals and patients.

The government of Bihar is now looking to put the COVID-19 burden behind them and adopt modern technologies that will not only make healthcare delivery more accessible and seamless, but also prepare the state for future health emergencies. This new appointment of RODIC Consultants comes on the heels of several years of successful partnership and collaboration for people-focused projects across multiple sectors.