RODIC Consultants Honoured with the Best Corporate Social Responsibility Practices Award

New Delhi 22nd Sept 2022: Recognizing leaders who have gone above and beyond to move their industries, ET Ascent has honoured Mr. Raj Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of RODIC Consultants with “Exemplary Leader Award” in its Ceremony “ET Ascent Presents National Awards for Leadership & Excellence” held on 21st September 2022 at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru. This award by ET honours men, women and organisations that have significantly impacted business operations.

RODIC Consultants Pvt Ltd., one of the leading multi-disciplinary infrastructure consultants in India, has also been honoured with the “Best Corporate Social Responsibility Practices” Award at ET Ascent National Awards for Corporate Excellence.

An elite jury of leading business leaders has chosen RODIC as the deserving winner of the “Best Corporate Social Responsibility Practices Award”. The award was received by Mr. Rajkumar, Chairman & Managing Director of RODIC Consultants at a glitzy awards function held in (place) in the presence of Ministers and top brass of corporate India.

Speaking about this achievement, by Mr. Rajkumar, CMD of RODIC Consultants said, “RODIC is honoured to receive such a prestigious award. This award is a fitting recognition and validation of RODIC’s work for societal welfare. My sincere thanks go out to the organisers for this honour. I also want to thank our dedicated teams of professionals for helping us to drive social and economic progress for underprivileged communities through our Corporate Social Responsibility agenda.” He added, “This award will further motivate us to achieve responsible growth by integrating our business goals into societal development to impact society positively.”

RODIC believes India’s advancement is closely linked to its people’s inclusive growth across regions and communities. Since its inception, the company has been relentlessly working with local communities to improve the social and economic conditions of the most vulnerable sections of society.