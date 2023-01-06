RODIC Consultants Partners with NHAI for the Upcoming 4-lane Greenfield Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Amritsar, Punjab, January 2023: RODIC Consultants has been recently selected as Authority’s Engineer by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Supervision of Construction of the four-lane Greenfield Amritsar connectivity for the Connection of Amritsar with Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway from Junction with Kapurthala – Sultanpur Lodhi road (NH-703A) near Isharwal village to MDR Junction at Dhunda Village on EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna.

With this state-of-the-art project, RODIC Consultants is set to provide their expertise for the connectivity projects to Delhi-Amritsar Expressway. Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab will benefit greatly from the proposed expressway, providing unparalleled connectivity and significant reductions in travel times for goods and services between the three states. The period of service is 8 years (construction period 36 months + maintenance/ DLP period 60 months).

Two parallel cable-stayed bridges having a length of 1,300 meters will also be built on the expressway, making it one of the most iconic structures in India.

The highly acclaimed project comes as a stellar achievement for RODIC Consultants and is expected to greatly enhance the firm’s growth trajectory, while also fortifying its credentials as the country’s leading consultancy firm. It will also catapult the company’s already diverse and successful professional portfolio to unprecedented heights.