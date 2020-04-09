ROF Group Extends Support to 500 People during COVID-19

Amidst the current pandemic where almost all the businesses have come to a standstill, the construction industry has taken one of the biggest hits, leaving millions of construction workers across the world helpless. ROF Group, a prominent real estate developer of Delhi/NCR has come forth and taken an initiative to help and support the people living near their construction sites in Delhi/NCR. They have extended support to over 500 construction workers, daily wage earners and underprivileged people.

Under this initiative, ROF has distributed rice, pulses, flour, vegetables and clean drinking water to the families. Apart from food items, ROF made available medicines and personal utility items such as soaps for personal use, washing clothes and hand wash to encourage sanitization in the time of crisis and extra care.

“We at ROF believe that we must all come together to support our communities in these challenging times. This is our turn to give back to society and help them thrive for the future to come. We are diligently reviewing the crisis daily and trying to find solutions to alleviate the hardships of the underprivileged sections of the society,” said Mohit Mittal, Director, ROF Group.

One of the beneficiaries, Raju Kumar said, “We feel so grateful to have received support from the ROF Group during this difficult time. We were unable to get even the basic food items and they have made our lives easier by providing us with it. We believe that this time too will pass with the continuous support from ROF Group.”

ROF is amongst the top developers in Gurgaon known for making state-of-the-art infrastructure. Aiming to redefine the Indian real estate sector by making luxury living affordable with world-class comforts.