Rohit Sharma & adidas collaborate once again in the quest to ‘End Plastic Waste’ as part of the Impossible Is Nothing sustainability campaign

Mumbai, 26th April 2022: Rohit Sharma surprised the world as he walked onto the pitch in pair of customized adidas shoes. The brand has been an advocate of ending plastic waste in the oceans for many years now. Echoing this thought the Indian Cricket Team Captain, Rohit Sharma was spotted wearing spikes with the ‘End Plastic Waste’ message in Mumbai Indians’ match on 24th April.

Designed by Aaquib Wani with inputs from Rohit himself, the shoe emphasizes on saving our oceans, through an interesting piece of shoe art that showcases a whale along with red sea corals and plants. The country’s ace cricketer will continue to don these shoes through the remainder of the IPL season to promote his goal of Ending Plastic Waste. With this initiative, Rohit takes the field to bat for a cause- for every run he scores adidas India will pick up 10 plastic bottles from the beaches of Mumbai. The move promoted through exquisite ocean-artwork on the shoe, carries forward the message of ‘Together Impossible is Nothing’.

This is not the first time we have seen Rohit walk onto the field like a man on a mission with his “Save the Rhinos” message from last year’s IPL creating a lot of talk. All eyes will be on Rohit to see what shoe he wears in the next game now!!