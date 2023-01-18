ROHL announces 26 new Pan India openings across Regenta Portfolio

Bangalore, 18th January 2023: Royal Orchid Hotels Limited (ROHL), the fastest-growing Indian hospitality chain recently announced a strategic expansion of its Regenta brand across India. As per company reports, 26 new properties are slated to open in 2023 targeting leisure and business guests alike. The expansion announcement comes at a time when Royal Orchid celebrates 50 years of its presence in Indian hospitality.

Mr. Chander K Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd started Hotel Harsha in 1973. With strong business acumen, Baljee revamped and refurbished the existing property into a flourishing business hotel.

The brief journey encapsulates Mr. Baljee’s passion and perseverance in the Indian hospitality industry over the last 50 years. The year 2023 will witness the brand diversification of the Regenta by Royal Orchid brand across India. The brand stands for rejuvenation, and relaxation and has a more youth-oriented approach to services as per market trends catering to the younger segment. The six sub-segments of the brand include Regenta, Regenta Resort (five-star properties), Regenta Central, Regenta Suites (four-star), Regenta Place (three-star), and Regenta Inn (smart comfort).

ROHL will add to its list of properties across India with new openings in Tier 2 and 3 cities such as Coorg, Gulbarga, Gangtok, Digha (West Bengal), Nellore, Jhansi, Raipur, and Pune among many others.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Baljee says, “We at Regenta by Royal Orchid Hotels promise our guests to stay committed to being a proud Indian brand serving hundreds of guests every day. The future for us means giving Indians a hospitality brand to reckon with coupled with advancing technologies and services better than industry standards. When guests check out from our properties, they should take with them a Royal Orchid experience.”

The openings are slated across different sub-segments across Indian cities. The list includes three Regenta Resorts, nine Regenta Central properties, seven Regenta Inn properties, and seven Regenta Place properties. All new developments will have well-appointed rooms and amenities to go with their respective categories.

Furthermore, in celebration of its 50 years in hospitality, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd has launched the book now stay later @50% discount across the hotel’s existing portfolio. Guests can book any of the participating hotels across India and get up to 50% discount on rooms and additional 5050 points on the Wanderlust Loyalty Program. The booking period for this package is from 15th- 31st January 2023 while the stay period is from 15th Jan to 30th June 2023. Terms and conditions apply.

Guests can also enjoy a 50% discount on the bill for food and beverages at any of the participating restaurants across India. The package is valid for a maximum group of six adults from 21st – 31st January 2023. Terms and conditions apply.