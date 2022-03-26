Rolls-Royce Explores Opportunities for its Trent engines for widebody aircraft at WINGS India 2022

Rolls-Royce, one of the world’s leading industrial technology companies, is keen to explore opportunities in the growing Indian civil aviation market. At the Wings India 2022 event in Hyderabad, the company is focused on familiarising customers with its advanced Trent family of engines, including the Trent 700, Trent 1000, Trent 7000 and Trent XWB.

The Trent family is the most successful widebody programme and Trent powered fleets account for over 25% of all engine flying hours on routes to and from India today. All of Rolls-Royce engines are certified to run on a blend of up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and Rolls-Royce is committed to making all its engines compatible with 100% SAF by the end of 2023.

Kishore Jayaraman, President – India & South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said, “Rolls-Royce has a strong legacy of partnership with India starting with powering the first commercial aircraft of Tata in 1932, and since then we have been contributing towards the development of a strong aerospace ecosystem in India. With India poised to become the third largest air passenger market, Rolls-Royce is well-positioned to meet the demands of a growing civil aerospace sector. As India sees more domestic and international routes opening up, there is a strong case for induction of widebody aircraft into the fleet mix of airlines in India.” Chris Davie, Senior Vice President Customers -Asia Pacific, said, “With superior technology solutions and a strong presence in the aerospace ecosystem, Rolls-Royce is ready to support India’s growing aviation market. With more international routes opening up, passengers will seek more value and reliability especially when flying long haul routes. Modern widebody aircraft offer huge advantages to airlines that want to increase their capability and capture a growing market for long haul travel to and from India. In line with our commitment to offer cleaner and more efficient power, our Trent engines have been setting performance benchmarks for civil aviation with their fuel-efficiency, and cleaner, quieter operations. At Wings India, we are excited to engage with our customers and other stakeholders to explore the opportunities in this market.”

Rolls-Royce have a strong supply chain for Trent engine components in India. Last year at Aero India, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was awarded new business from Rolls-Royce to supply forgings including shrouds, cases and seals for Rolls-Royce’s Trent family of engines and for the Pearl 15 engines.

The Trent XWB is to be the most efficient widebody aero engine in service today and is the latest generation addition to the Trent family of engines. The Trent XWB has been employed by airlines all around the world on a variety of missions from domestic to ultra long haul routes. Globally, Trent engines are currently in service on the Airbus A330, A340, A350, and A380, as well as the Boeing 777 and 787 Dreamliner.