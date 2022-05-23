Rolls-Royce India President Kishore Jayaraman Receives Honorary British Award by Her Majesty The Queen

Kishore Jayaraman, President – India and South Asia for Rolls-Royce, has received an honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Her Majesty The Queen. He received the award for services to international trade and investment, with a key focus on promotion of India-UK trade.

Mr. Jayaraman is a board member of the UK-India Business Council, which supports UK businesses set-up in India. He has also been instrumental in promoting bilateral ties by setting up a strategic ecosystem for boosting manufacturing in India enabled by UK’s technology. Under his leadership, the company set up the ‘Engineering Centre’ in Bangalore in 2015, ‘Digital Centre of Excellence’ with over 60 digital technologists in 2017, and its first ‘Start-up Accelerator Programme’ in India in 2019.

Kishore Jayaraman, President – India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said: “I am humbled and honoured to accept this award from Her Majesty The Queen. It is a privilege and a responsibility to be bestowed with this honour. I believe this recognition will further reinforce for the industry a greater sense of purpose in accelerating efforts for co-innovation and collaboration between the two great nations.

“India and the United Kingdom are natural allies with several areas of synergy emerging over the last few years. As we look to the future, there is tremendous opportunity to steer our work as industry through the Department for International Trade (DIT) and the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC) towards generating shared value and sustainable growth.”

Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said: “I’m delighted that both Kishore’s leadership of Rolls-Royce, a world-leading British business here in India, and his significant contribution to the UK-India relationship has been recognised by Her Majesty The Queen in her Jubilee year.”