Romanians and Hungarians by C. Sassu now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Romanians and Hungarians: Historical Premises by C. Sassu. The book is published by the Center for Romanian Studies, an independent academic research institute, based in the United States, whose mission is to promote knowledge and understanding of Romanian history and culture in the world. Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published exclusively by Histria Books.

Romanians and Hungarians have been linked throughout history since the Middle Ages. Both peoples have bravely fought to defend Christianity against Islamic terror, oftentimes shoulder to shoulder. Despite their close ties, controversies have often arisen leading to conflicts at various times throughout history, most recently at the beginning of World War II, when through the Diktat of Vienna, Hitler and Mussolini awarded large portions of Romanian territory to Hungary.

In Romanians and Hungarians: Historical Premises, first published during those tumultuous times, historian C. Sassu discusses the historical premises of Romanian-Hungarian relations and tries to explain, as lucidly as possible, the real value of the affirmations made, in the hope that minds unbiased by passion and not narrowed by self-interest will find it useful and opportune to understand the true elements of this controversy.

Romanians and Hungarians: Historical Premises provides valuable insight for anyone seeking to understand the historical background of Romanian-Hungarian relations. The book includes illustrations, numerous maps, and a helpful index that helps readers understand the issues presented.

Romanians and Hungarians: Historical Premises, 146 pp., Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-59211-131-2, (illustrated, maps, index) is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers.