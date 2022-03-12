Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia Access Establish ‘Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program’ – Launching This Fall

First of Its Kind Talent Development Program Fosters Content Creators While Enhancing Diverse and Equitable Representation In Digital Content Across All WarnerMedia

March 11, 2022 – Austin, TX – Today, Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia Access announced the Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program – a new initiative designed to identify and develop aspiring and emerging digital content creators with an eye toward widening diverse, equitable, and inclusive representation. Submissions will open in the coming months and the inaugural program will launch this fall. Interested applicants can register here.

The Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program provides underrepresented digital talent a platform to break through to new audiences while also providing them with the tools and opportunities to succeed as a content creator. Program participants will be mentored and trained by Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia Access teams.

“In entertainment, digital is considered to be the most even playing field, and for that reason, we’ve seen less proactive initiatives to increase diversity. The truth is that digital creators face the same problems that plague all aspects of entertainment, and are often the least supported,” said Jejuan Guillory, Rooster Teeth’s Head of Casting & Talent Strategy. “The Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program will bring more equity to digital entertainment by increasing representation of underrepresented talent and giving them the right tools and opportunities to shine.”

“One of the many strengths of WarnerMedia Access is that we operate across the enterprise and can connect talent with a breadth of opportunity. Our deep connections with community and advocacy groups, HBCUs, and a number of organizations serving under-represented talent enables us to be more intentional and impactful with our outreach,” said Karen Horne, SVP, Equity and Inclusion, WarnerMedia. “The digital creators program is yet another great initiative in our suite of pipeline programs and we are so thrilled to partner with Rooster Teeth on such an innovative project that aims to amplify digital content creators.”

The Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program will last three months, with two months of digital mentorship and training, followed by a one-month apprenticeship in Austin, Texas, at Rooster Teeth’s studios. The program is open for creators passionate about sports, pop culture, comedy, gaming, and animation. Qualified applicants will have a minimum of 1,000 subscribers/followers but cannot have more than 300,000 subscribers/followers, and a minimum of 1,000 downloads per episode for podcasters, across all platforms (YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram, Snap, and Facebook). Eight participants will be selected for the annual program by a panel of Rooster Teeth executives, in partnership with the WarnerMedia Access team and executives across the WarnerMedia content portfolio.

The curriculum focuses on developing skills for professional careers as on-camera digital content creators. Participants will choose a track to build and create content with mentorship from Rooster Teeth and other WarnerMedia creative teams. Participants will receive education and training on production, marketing, business development, technical skills, content development, branded content and partnerships, writing workshops, improv training, media training, and more.

Participants will also have the opportunity to shadow Rooster Teeth productions on-set; appear as guests in on-camera Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia productions; access equipment for video, audio, streaming, recording, and editing; and more. Housing in Austin and a weekly stipend will also be provided.

The program will culminate with a Talent Showcase event, where industry execs will view participants’ work from across the WarnerMedia portfolio. At the end of the three-month program, some participants will be eligible to receive an offer for a 1-year Rooster Teeth talent contract.

Guillory will present the Digital Creators Program at WarnerMedia’s Equity and Inclusion panel at the WarnerMedia SXSW House on Saturday, March 12. Sign up now at (roosterteeth.com/digitalcreatorsprogram) to be notified when online applications open in the coming months.

