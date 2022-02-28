Rooter teams up with OR Esports as its exclusive broadcast partner for 2022

New Delhi, February 28, 2022: Rooter, India’s leading game streaming and Esports platform, has teamed up with the country’s most dominant BGMI team, OR Esports, as its official broadcast partner.

The two will join forces to offer Esports fans uninterrupted access to the hottest BGMI action. As sponsors, Rooter will also support exclusive streaming of their gaming events/tournaments on the platform and have its logo presence on all OR Esports merchandise and associated handles. The deal will see each of OR Esports’ formidable BGMI roster of professional players, spanning multiple domestic esports titles, stream their gaming events on Rooter, starting March 1.

Owned by Pole To Win International (PTW), OR Esports is the only Indian team with a podium finish at a Global Championships event. They also have a legion of dedicated fans that follow them on their social channels. OR Esports’ BGMI team includes Jelly, Anto, Aditya, Tanisha.

They recently participated in the third season of their BGMI tournament, OR Championship: Legends Rise, in collaboration with Zebronics and KFC as their “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” partner, held between February 16 to February 20, 2022.

Commenting on the partnership, Piyush Kumar, Founder, and CEO of Rooter, said, “OR Esports has already taken the Indian BGMI space by storm with their fiercely talented, playfully unpredictable crew of content creators, and living legends of Esports. Teaming up with them will help us build a fun, massive, and competitive community of streamers and influencers on our platform.

OR Esports CEO and CPO at PTW, Kasturi Rangan, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Rooter to deliver an incredible gaming experience to our team of streamers and fans. The country’s leading Esports player and its community backing us reaffirm OR Esports’ commitment to scale Esports in India. This partnership will provide Rooter a perfect platform to engage its existing professional gamers and streamer community with our team members and achieve common milestones together.”