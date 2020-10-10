Roposo welcomes Alisha Abdulla, India’s first female racing champion to the Roposo Pride of India program

Roposo, India’s No. 1 short video app, welcomes Alisha Abdullah under the highly successful program. The program recognizes remarkable Indians by providing them with a platform to mentor and inspire fellow Indians. Alisha, India’s first female national racing champion truly embodies the characteristics of a legend of a champion, on and off the racetrack. ‘Roposo Pride of India’

India is a land of many talents. Many Indians have made it big in their chosen field and many more are waiting to be discovered. Roposo believes that each of us has an innate talent that needs a bit of inspiration and a platform to shine.

The Roposo Pride of India was launched in July 2020 with Babita Phogat, Neel Ghose, Sangram Singh & Shooter Dadi has already garnered over 50 Lakh video views. In continuation of the program, Alisha Abdullah will be sharing videos of her journey to the racetrack and making a mark in a sport dominated by men. Her exemplary career has led to her winning the President’s award as well.

“Success in the field of motorsports is not easy, especially for a girl. By sharing my journey, I want to inspire the next generation of girls to take up motorsports as a career and make India proud on a global stage” says Alisha Abdullah

Alisha, through her Roposo account (@Alishaa) will share her experiences and life lessons with other aspiring Indians through Roposo-styled short-video capsules in the coming weeks.

“With close to 100 Mn downloads Roposo is India’s largest social video platform and has a great responsibility towards creating a platform rooted in Indian culture and ethos“, said Bikash Chowdhury, CMO of Glance which owns Roposo. “With the Roposo Pride of India’ program, we hope to recognize Indians who have made the nation proud, and contribute to the cause of nation-building by inspiring millions of Indians to realize their full potential.”